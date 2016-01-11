The logo of Hyundai Motor Co. is seen on the engine of Genesis sedan at its dealership in Seoul, South Korea, October 22, 2015. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji

DETROIT Hyundai Motor Co (005380.KS) is increasing imports into the U.S. market of its South Korean-made Tucson crossover SUV model amid booming demand for the vehicles, a senior sales executive said on Monday.

"Our Tucson sales are so good that dealers' top complaint is 'Why can't you get us more?'" said Mike O'Brien from the Korean automaker's U.S. unit, speaking at the Detroit auto show.

O'Brien said the company expects imports of Tucson SUVs in 2016 to double from the more than 40,000 vehicles it sold into the U.S. market in 2015.

