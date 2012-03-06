Fiat-Chrysler CEO Sergio Marchionne (R) answers reporters' questions next to Serbia's President Boris Tadic (2nd L) after the unveiling of the new Fiat 500L on the first media day of the Geneva Auto Show at the Palexpo in Geneva March 6, 2012. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse

GENEVA Fiat FIA.MI Chief Executive Sergio Marchionne said the Italian carmaker was open to all potential partnerships, even the newly formed tie-up between PSA Peugeot Citroen (PEUP.PA) and General Motors (GM.N).

Marchionne said the deal between GM and Peugeot had made European operations more complicated for players like Fiat, but when asked what Fiat's reaction would be if it were asked to join the alliance too, Marchionne replied: "We are open to everything."

Speaking at a media conference at the Geneva Auto Show, Marchionne added that he had not been "pushed aside" by the announcement of a tie-up between the French and U.S. peers.

Asked how the Peugeot and GM alliance changed the outlook for Fiat, Marchionne said "it creates a level of complication that before did not exist."

OVERCAPACITY

Marchionne, who also heads U.S. carmaker Chrysler, said he did not think the alliance between GM and Peugeot would have any sort of impact on a pan-European solution for auto overcapacity that Marchionne said he believes is necessary.

"It's a long term strategic accord that doesn't impact the situation," he said.

Marchionne said he was in no hurry to complete a merger with Chrysler, in which Fiat holds a 58.5 percent stake.

Regarding Fiat's product plans, he said the Alfa Romeo Giulia sedan would be produced in the United States, where a platform has been chosen.

"We're at a good level of product at this point," he said. "The project has thawed out."

The launch of the Giulia, which was delayed last year with other Alfa models, is now slated for 2014.

Marchionne poured cold water on a media report earlier this week that said Fiat was mulling a closure of its Mirafiori and Pomigliano factories in Italy.

"We made a commitment to Pomigliano," he said. "We confirm plans to produce at least one Fiat model in Mirafiori and one Jeep model."

Asked about the fate of Fiat's joint venture with Peugeot for light commercial vehicles, he said the accord between the French carmaker and GM did not affect the company's previous plans.

