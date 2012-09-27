The shiny new cars gracing display stands as the Paris auto show opened to the media on Thursday couldn't distract car industry executives from the challenges they face in the European market, the world's most competitive and its worst performing.

Here are some comments on industry outlook:

* Volkswagen's (VOWG_p.DE) group sales chief Christian Klingler said there would likely be no significant rebound in the European market over the next one to two years.

"We're bracing for more negative surprises in 2013, perhaps also in 2014," Klingler said.

* Daimler AG's (DAIGn.DE) Chief Executive Dieter Zetsche pointed to a tougher environment for vehicle sales.

"What lies ahead of us is more challenging."

Daimler had last week warned that 2012 profit would slip at Mercedes-Benz cars, its flagship division, due to a deteriorating market in Europe and China.

* Philippe Varin, chief executive of PSA Peugeot Citroen (PEUP.PA), told reporters at the show he did not see a recovery in the European market next year as he warned the previously robust German market was now starting to weaken too.

"I don't think we can hope for a recovery next year, that is clear. For next year, I don't have a crystal ball. I do not see the market growing. It (growth) could be around zero, or it could be slightly negative."

* Alfred Rieck, sales chief of Opel, which is showing its new Adam mini car in Paris, told Reuters at the show he expected the General Motors Co (GM.N) unit to sell more than 1 million vehicles this year.

Opel also sees dark clouds ahead, however. "I am not being a pessimist when I say that we are not expecting any tailwinds from the market next year," Rieck said.

* Didier Leroy, CEO of Toyota Motor Corp's (7203.T) European operations said on Wednesday: "My personal opinion is, at least for the next two to three years, I don't believe that we will have a strong recovery."

