PARIS Avanquest (AVQ.PA) is about to acquire a U.S.-based software company and is currently finalizing the financing of the deal, a source close to the matter told Reuters.

The U.S. company that Avanquest seeks to buy has total annual revenues of about $180 million, the source added, refusing to name the target.

Avanquest Chief Executive Officer Pierre Cesarini declined to comment.

The French group was founded in 1984 and has been listed since 1996. It reported total revenues of 108.9 million euros ($122 million) for the 2014-2015 fiscal year and an operating profit of 1.2 million euros.

