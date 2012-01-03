Aveo Pharmaceuticals Inc (AVEO.O) said its experimental kidney cancer drug was more effective than an already-approved drug, but its stock fell over 17 percent as the data failed to meet investors' expectations.

"Most people were expecting progression-free survival (PFS) -- the time when the cancer does not worsen any further -- of 12 months to 14 months. This was at the lower end of expectations," J.P. Morgan analyst Geoff Meacham said.

Aveo is currently testing the drug tivozanib in a late-stage trial in patients with advanced renal cell carcinoma.

Tivozanib showed a median PFS of 11.9 months compared with a median of 9.1 months for those treated with Bayer (BAYGn.DE) and Onyx Pharmaceuticals Inc ONXX.O Nexavar, also known as sorafenib, in the overall study population.

Jefferies & Co and RBC Capital Markets had both said in client notes in November that they were expecting the drug to show a PFS of at least 12 months.

"It's just that there wasn't a lot of upside in the data. (The company) didn't provide any statistics, which is why people are kind of nervous," Meacham.

Despite the lack of detailed data, Meacham said he expects tivozanib to emerge as the first-line standard of care in renal cell carcinoma, which has a market of about $2 billion.

"Based on discussions with physicians, we believe a drug that prolongs disease progression or death by greater than one year will be very well received," Meacham said.

In February 2011, Aveo signed a deal worth up to $1.3 billion with Japan's Astellas Pharma (4503.T) to develop treatments for a broad range of cancers.

Aveo said it will meet U.S. and European regulators to update them on the results, and file for marketing approval this year.

Pfizer Inc (PFE.N) is also currently awaiting approval for its experimental advanced kidney cancer drug, Inlyta. The drug is also being tested as a treatment for liver cancer.

Meacham, who reiterated his "overweight" rating on Aveo's stock, said he expects a smooth regulatory process for tivozanib with a likely launch in 2013 and bringing in revenue of about $590 million in 2015.

Shares of the Cambridge, Massachusetts based company, which have gained 11 percent over the past two months, were down 16 percent at $14.41 on Tuesday on Nasdaq. They touched a low of $14.26 earlier in the session.

(Reporting by Balaji Sridharan and Shailesh Kuber in Bangalore; Editing by Roshni Menon)