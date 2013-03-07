An AVG logo is seen during the International CTIA WIRELESS Conference & Exposition in New Orleans, Louisiana May 9, 2012. REUTERS/Sean Gardner

AVG Technologies NV, a maker of PC and mobile anti-virus software, said J R Smith stepped down as chief executive and will become a member of the company's supervisory board.

Smith, who held the top job since 2007, will remain CEO till AVG finds a successor, the company said in a statement.

(Reporting by Supantha Mukherjee in Bangalore; Editing by Roshni Menon)