Tesla to exchange certain notes for about $395 million in shares
Tesla Inc said it entered into agreements with the holders of some of its notes with principal amount of about $144.8 million to exchange 1.16 million of the company's shares.
AVG Technologies NV, a maker of PC and mobile anti-virus software, said J R Smith stepped down as chief executive and will become a member of the company's supervisory board.
Smith, who held the top job since 2007, will remain CEO till AVG finds a successor, the company said in a statement.
(Reporting by Supantha Mukherjee in Bangalore; Editing by Roshni Menon)
Tesla Inc said it entered into agreements with the holders of some of its notes with principal amount of about $144.8 million to exchange 1.16 million of the company's shares.
TORONTO BlackBerry Ltd shares jumped as much as 10 percent on Thursday, extending recent gains after an influential investment firm said the Canadian technology company's stock could double as a multiyear turnaround effort starts to show fruit.