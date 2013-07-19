Brazil regulator CVM revokes suspension of Azul IPO
SAO PAULO Brazil's securities watchdog CVM revoked on Friday the suspension of airline Azul SA's initial public offering (IPO), according to a statement.
WASHINGTON General Electric (GE.N) won U.S. antitrust approval for its $4.3 billion bid for Italian plane components maker Avio's aviation business, the Federal Trade Commission said on Friday.
The FTC approval was contingent on GE agreeing to not interfere with Avio's AeroEngine division's development of a key engine component for GE rival Pratt & Whitney.
In particular, Avio makes the accessory gearbox for Pratt & Whitney. Only GE and Pratt & Whitney make engines for Airbus's A320neo aircraft, the FTC said.
General Electric won EU clearance for the transaction on Tuesday, after agreeing to protect strategic information related to the Eurofighter project. Avio is a key supplier to the Eurofighter, which competes with other combat planes powered by GE engines.
(Reporting by Diane Bartz; Editing by Ken Wills)
SAO PAULO China's Zhejiang Electric Power Construction Co Ltd (ZEPC) is in talks to buy a stake in Brazil's Belo Monte hydroelectric dam, one of the country's biggest, two sources familiar with the negotiations told Reuters.