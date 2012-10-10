Electronic parts distributor Avnet Inc (AVT.N) estimated first-quarter revenue at the low end of its prior forecast, indicating depressed technology spending particularly in the Americas, sending its shares down 11 percent to a year low.

The company, often considered an indicator for broader IT spending as it distributes everything from personal computers to microchips, has been facing weak demand for the last few quarters and plans to cut costs.

Avnet, which in August said it would cut costs by between $40 million and $50 million, on Wednesday hinted at further cost cuts.

"They are going to realign for (a weak) business environment," Miller Tabak & Co analyst Brendan Furlong said.

"In other words headcount reductions, cost cutting, initiatives to protect the bottom line, which is indicative that this is longer than just a one quarter issue."

Avnet, which distributes electronic parts and computer hardware of technology bellwethers IBM Corp (IBM.N), Apple Inc (AAPL.O) and Hewlett-Packard Co (HPQ.N), said it expects first-quarter sales of $5.85 billion.

The company had earlier forecast sales of $5.8 billion to $6.4 billion.

Avnet expects its electronics marketing division to bring in revenue of about $3.65 billion with the rest coming from its technology solutions division.

The company also estimated adjusted first-quarter profit to be between 52 cents and 58 cents per share, below its prior forecast of 78 cents to 88 cents per share.

Shares of the company, which touched a low of $25.44 earlier in the day, recouped some of their losses to trade down 5 percent on the New York Stock Exchange in midday trading.

Rival Arrow Electronics Inc (ARW.N) shares were down 4 percent at $32.29.

(Reporting By Aurindom Mukherjee in Bangalore; Editing by Don Sebastian and Sriraj Kalluvila)