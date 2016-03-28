The Avon Products headquarters is seen in midtown Manhattan area of New York, June 21, 2013. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Beauty products marketer Avon Products Inc (AVP.N) is close to a deal with activist investors in which it will add a new independent director to its board in exchange for the activists backing away from a proxy fight for more board seats, a person familiar with the matter said on Sunday.

An agreement with shareholders Barington Capital and NuOrion AG Partners could be announced as early as Monday morning. It would cool off a disagreement that boiled over on Dec. 3 when the investors sent an open letter to Avon Chairman Douglas Conant calling for restructuring.

Avon is expected to add another director as well, former FedEx Corp (FDX.N) executive Cathy Ross, after which the board would have 11 members, the person said.

A representative for Avon declined to comment. The activists did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The truce comes two weeks after Avon said it will cut about 2,500 jobs worldwide and shift its corporate headquarters from New York to the United Kingdom.

After receiving the letter from the activists in December, Avon made a deal to turn over its North American business to an affiliate of Cerberus Capital Management LP. CBS.UL

Avon, known for its saleswomen going house to house, has struggled for years since more women in the United States have started to work outside of their homes, eroding the company's business model.

The Wall Street Journal reported the expected deal with the activist investors earlier on Sunday.

