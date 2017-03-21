HONG KONG, Chinese film "I Am Not Madame Bovary" took home three awards at the 11th Asian Film Awards in Hong Kong on Tuesday, winning best film, best cinematographer and best actress.

Winner Fan Bingbing, who plays a woman accused of adultery, said it was her favorite role to date.

"Even though playing the role was challenging, I had an unforgettable experience," she told reporters.

Japanese actor Tadanobu Asano won best actor for his role in the drama "Harmonium" while South Korean director Na Hong-jin won the best director category for horror film "The Wailing."

(Reporting by Reuters Television)