Jury for Cosby's sex assault trial starts to take shape
PITTSBURGH The Pennsylvania jury that will decide comedian Bill Cosby's fate at his sexual assault trial next month has its first five members.
LONDON The British Academy of Film and Television Arts (BAFTA) awards were presented at a ceremony in London on Sunday.
Following is a list of key winners:
BEST FILM:
"The Revenant"
DIRECTOR:
Alejandro G. Inarritu, "The Revenant"
OUTSTANDING BRITISH FILM:
"Brooklyn"
SUPPORTING ACTOR:
Mark Rylance, "Bridge of Spies"
SUPPORTING ACTRESS:
Kate Winslet, "Steve Jobs"
ACTOR:
Leonardo DiCaprio, "The Revenant"
ACTRESS:
Brie Larson, "Room"
ORIGINAL SCREENPLAY:
"Spotlight"
ADAPTED SCREENPLAY:
"The Big Short"
(Reporting by Marie-Louise Gumuchian; Editing by Alison Williams)
NEW YORK Former NBC "Today" show host Billy Bush wishes he had changed the subject during a taped conversation with Donald Trump, in which the Apprentice star bragged about grabbing women by the genitals, Bush said in an interview with the entertainment magazine, The Hollywood Reporter.