Drake wins record 13 Billboard Music awards
LAS VEGAS Rapper Drake grabbed a record 13 wins at the 2017 Billboard Music Awards on Sunday, eclipsing Adele's previous record of 12 awards in 2012.
LONDON The late visionary British rock star David Bowie was honored with a posthumous "Icon" award at the BRITs music ceremony in London on Wednesday night, just over a month after his death.
Bowie was paid an emotional tribute first by British singer Annie Lennox, then by his friend, British actor Gary Oldman, who picked up the award on Bowie's behalf.
"The world lost an artist of transcendent talent," Oldman said. "He was the very definition, the living embodiment of that singular word: icon."
New Zealand singer Lorde performed Bowie's hit song "Life on Mars" in tribute to the singer after the award was announced.
(Reporting By Jemima Kelly; Editing by Dominic Evans)
CANNES, France Ben Stiller once again plays Dustin Hoffman's son, this time alongside Adam Sandler in an intellectual comedy that Hoffman hopes audiences will find funny rather than just "interesting".