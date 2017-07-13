HBO's 'Westworld,' NBC's 'Saturday Night Live' lead 2017 Emmy nominations

FILE PHOTO -- Cast member Evan Rachel Wood attends the premiere of the HBO series "Westworld" in Hollywood, California, U.S. September 28, 2016.

LOS ANGELES (Reuters) - HBO's new sci-fi drama "Westworld" and NBC's long-running sketch comedy "Saturday Night Live" led the nominations with 22 nods each on Thursday for the 2017 Primetime Emmy awards, the highest honors in the television industry.

Netflix's breakout sci-fi hit "Stranger Things" and FX's limited series "Feud: Bette and Joan" followed with 18 nominations each.

The Emmy awards will be handed out at a ceremony hosted by Stephen Colbert in Los Angeles on Sept. 17.