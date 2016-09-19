FACTBOX-Soccer-Key moments in Chelsea's title season

May 12 Key moments in Chelsea's Premier League title-winning season. Aug 15, Chelsea 2 West Ham United 1 Antonio Conte's now familiar manic goal celebration got its first showcase as Diego Costa popped up in the 89th minute to clinch victory in the Italian's first competitive match in charge. The fact it was Costa and Eden Hazard, both of whose poor form was blamed for Jose Mourinho's sacking the season before, who were on target augured well for the season ah