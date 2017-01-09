Musician Iggy Pop and wife Nina Alu arrive at the 74th Annual Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills, California, U.S., January 8, 2017. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Musician Questlove arrives at the 74th Annual Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills, California, U.S., January 8, 2017. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Actor Simon Helberg and wife, Jocelyn Towne, arrive at the 74th Annual Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills, California, U.S., January 8, 2017. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Actors Courtney B. Vance and Angela Bassett arrive at the 74th Annual Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills, California, U.S., January 8, 2017. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Actress Zazie Beetz arrives at the 74th Annual Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills, California, U.S., January 8, 2017. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Actress Kathryn Hahn arrives at the 74th Annual Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills, California, U.S., January 8, 2017. REUTERS/Mike Blake

(L-R) 2017 Miss Golden Globe trio, Sistine Stallone, Scarlet Stallone and Sophia Stallone, arrive at the 74th Annual Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills, California, U.S., January 8, 2017. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Actress Emily Ratajkowski arrives at the 74th Annual Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills, California, U.S., January 8, 2017. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Actor Sterling K. Brown and Ryan Michelle Bathe arrive at the 74th Annual Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills, California, U.S., January 8, 2017. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Actress Anna Chumsky (L) greets actress Tracee Ellis Ross as they arrive at the 74th Annual Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills, California, U.S., January 8, 2017. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Miss Golden Globes, Sophia, Sistine, and Scarlett Stallone (L-R) present with Sofia Vergara during the 74th Annual Golden Globe Awards show in Beverly Hills, California, U.S., January 8, 2017. Paul Drinkwater/Courtesy of NBC/Handout via REUTERS

Actress Natalie Portman arrives at the 74th Annual Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills, California, U.S., January 8, 2017. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Actress Jessica Biel arrives at the 74th Annual Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills, California, U.S., January 8, 2017. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Eddie Redmayne (L) and Jessica Chastain present during the 74th Annual Golden Globe Awards show in Beverly Hills, California, U.S., January 8, 2017. Paul Drinkwater/Courtesy of NBC/Handout via REUTERS

Donald Glover holds the award for Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series - Musical or Comedy for his role in 'Atlanta' during the 74th Annual Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills, California, U.S., January 8, 2017. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Televison personality Heidi Klum arrives at the 74th Annual Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills, California, U.S., January 8, 2017. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Actress Claire Foy holds the award for Best Performance by an Actress In A Television Series - Drama for her role in 'The Crown' during the 74th Annual Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills, California, U.S., January 8, 2017. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

The cast and crew of 'The Crown' pose together after winning the award for Best Television Series - Drama as star Claire Foy holds her award for Best Performance by an Actress In A Television Series - Drama during the 74th Annual Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills, California, U.S., January 8, 2017. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Actress Claire Foy holds her award for Best Actress, TV Series - Drama for 'The Crown' during the 74th Annual Golden Globe Awards show in Beverly Hills, California, U.S., January 8, 2017. Paul Drinkwater/Courtesy of NBC/Handout via REUTERS

Ryan Gosling and Emma Stone pose with their awards for Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture - Musical or Comedy and Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture - Musical or Comedy for their roles in 'La La Land'. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Actor Ryan Gosling holds his award for Best Actor, Motion Picture - Musical or Comedy for 'La La Land'. Paul Drinkwater/Courtesy of NBC/Handout via REUTERS

Director Damien Chazelle holds the award for Best Director - Motion Picture for 'La La Land' during the 74th Annual Golden Globe Awards show in Beverly Hills, California, U.S., January 8, 2017. Paul Drinkwater/Courtesy of NBC/Handout via REUTERS

Meryl Streep holds the Cecil B. DeMille Award during the 74th Annual Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills, California, U.S., January 8, 2017. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

BEVERLY HILLS, Calif. "La La Land" danced off with seven Golden Globes on Sunday on a night marked by upsets and a stinging indictment of U.S. President-elect Donald Trump by Hollywood favorite Meryl Streep.

"La La Land", a romantic musical about a struggling actress and a jazz pianist trying to make it in Hollywood, took home Globes for best comedy/musical and for its stars Ryan Gosling and Emma Stone, as well as for director Damien Chazelle, screenplay, score and original song.

But the evening's most dramatic moments came from 67-year-old Streep, the most respected actress of her generation, while accepting her lifetime achievement award.

Although the three-time Oscar winner never mentioned Trump's name, she said the most heartbreaking performance of the year came "when the person asking to sit in the most respected seat in our country imitated a disabled reporter."

"I still can't get it out of my head because it wasn't in a movie. It was real life," Streep said.

Streep wasn't the only celebrity to get political at the Globes. First-time host Jimmy Fallon opened the three-hour ceremony by calling the awards show "one of the few places left where America still honors the popular vote" - a dig at Trump's victory despite losing the popular vote to Hillary Clinton.

The night belonged to "La La Land," whose seven wins set a new record for the most Golden Globes by a single movie.

The other big movie award went to low-budget "Moonlight," about a young boy growing up in an impoverished neighborhood of Miami, which was named best drama.

"The movie touches people because they see the authenticity that we put into it. We weren't trying to do anything other than tell our story," said director Barry Jenkins.

The Globe wins, handed out by the Hollywood Foreign Press Association, strengthened the front-runner status of "La La Land" and "Moonlight" for the Oscars in February.

Casey Affleck, star of "Manchester by the Sea," won best drama actor for his role as a man riven by grief, while Viola Davis won best supporting actress, as expected, for playing a downtrodden wife in the African-American family drama "Fences," the movie version of the award-winning play by August Wilson.

"It's not everyday Hollywood thinks of translating a play to screen. It doesn't scream moneymaker, but it screams art, it screams heart," Davis said.

Elsewhere, the Golden Globes lived up to their reputation for upsets.

Isabelle Huppert was named best drama actress for the French psychological thriller movie "Elle" in an upset win over Natalie Portman for "Jackie," who has won a slew of critics' awards.

In television, hip hop show "Atlanta" won best TV comedy series and best actor for its star and creator Donald Glover, beating old favorites including "Veep" and "Transparent."

"This is incredible," said "Atlanta" creator and lead actor Donald Glover. "We didn't think anyone was gonna like this show so we really appreciate it."

Netflix's British royal drama "The Crown" won over fantasy "Game of Thrones" and sci-fi series "Westworld" for best drama series.

Tracee Ellis Ross, a first-time Golden Globe nominee, was named best comedy actress for playing the mom in African-American family comedy "black-ish."

(Writing by Jill Serjeant; Editing by Mary Milliken)