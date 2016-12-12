True stories, small independent movies and blockbusters picked up Golden Globe nominations on Monday in a list that recognized fresh faces as well as established stars.

Following are some reactions to the nominations, which are chosen by the Hollywood Foreign Press Association, through statements, phone and social media.

Natalie Portman, best actress nominee for "Jackie"

"I had such a beautiful experience making this film with the most wonderful cast and crew, and particularly with our great director, Pablo Larrain, that it feels like icing on the cake to be nominated."

Emma Stone, best actress nominee for "La La Land"

"Wow! What a great way to start a Monday. I am so honored to be a part of this incredible film."

Matt Damon, producer of best drama nominee "Manchester by the Sea"

"Congratulations to our incredible crew and a deep thank you to (writer and director) Kenny Lonergan and the entire cast who poured their hearts and souls into this, and thank you as well to the HFPA for championing a little movie like ours."

Nicole Kidman, best supporting actress nominee for "Lion"

"This nomination is even more emotional, and I’m more grateful than ever before."

Ryan Reynolds, best actor nominee for "Deadpool"

“As we speak, the entire Deadpool team is engaged in a grotesque, early morning tickle-fight.”

Naomie Harris, best supporting actress nominee for "Moonlight"

"I am so over the moon. It's fantastic. 'Moonlight' was a tiny little movie made for a very small budget. I don't think anyone thought when making it that it would get this kind of attention."

Hugh Grant, best actor nominee for "Florence Foster Jenkins"

"It's extremely nice of the HFPA to nominate me, and I'm very grateful and touched. I'm forever indebted to Stephen Frears for offering me such a juicy role in such a classy film. I'm also thrilled to see that my co-stars - up-and-comer Meryl Streep and the always peerless Simon Helberg - have also been nominated."

Iain Canning, Emile Sherman, and Angie Fielder, producers of best drama nominee "Lion"

"We are so pleased and humbled by the nominations this morning. It’s been a privilege to tell this extraordinary true story about unconditional love of family and its ability to transcend decades and oceans. We are overjoyed that the HFPA share in the triumph of Saroo’s emotional journey to find home."

Amy Adams, best actress nominee for "Arrival"

"I'm really honored to be recognized for "Arrival," a film I so deeply loved working on."

Octavia Spencer, best supporting actress nominee for "Hidden Figures"

"I am deeply humbled to be nominated for a Golden Globe for playing this particular role. The women of the 'Hidden Figures' story are hidden no more."

Ruth Negga, best actress nominee for "Loving"

"I am humbled to be in the company of all of these extraordinary, talented, and powerful women. It has been such a gift to share Mildred and Richard Loving’s important story with the world."

Julia Louis-Dreyfus, best TV comedy actress nominee for "Veep"

“Huge thanks to the Hollywood Foreign Press Association and the Russian hackers that made our nominations possible.”

Lin-Manuel Miranda, best original song nominee for "How Far I'll Go" from "Moana"

“Gracias. Merci. Grazie. Danke sehr. Mahalo... ‘How Far I’ll Go’ not only embodies the spirit of our heroine but the central lesson from the film — dream big, listen to your gut, don’t give up, never forget where you came from, and one day you might just save the world."

Lily Collins, best actress nominee for "Rules Don't Apply"

"I've never felt so shocked, honored, and proud. Thank you from the bottom of my heart to my fearless leader and mentor Warren Beatty, the Hollywood foreign press, and to all those involved with 'Rules Don't Apply.' Sharing this moment with my mom sitting on our couch in the dark is something I'll never forget. It's a complete dream come true. I still can't breathe."

Hailee Steinfeld, best actress nominee for "The Edge of Seventeen"

"I am overcome with excitement and joy to be nominated for 'The Edge of Seventeen' ... Contrary to the reality that I face as a young actress on a daily basis, Eo17 isn't a film about a teenage girl wrestling with her identity and self-worth because of the influence of social media defining her popularity. Instead, it's an anthem for self-acceptance."

Dan Fogelman, creator of best TV drama nominee "This Is Us"

"What a morning. The last time my phone started ringing like that at 5:30 a.m., I think my grandfather had died. This continues to be the wildest, craziest, and most rewarding ride for all of us."

Jill Soloway, creator of best TV comedy nominee "Transparent"

"The Globes always lead the industry in recognizing the new, the subversive, the wild front-runners. What an honor it was for me to wake up and see that 'Transparent' continues to be part an important and lauded part of our culture. How thrilling, also that Jeffrey Tambor's marvelous and gorgeous portrayal of Maura Pfefferman is getting love."

Directors Ron Clements and John Musker, and producer Osnat Shurer for best animated movie nominee "Moana."

"In our 40-year careers, no film has been such a labor of love or more satisfying than 'Moana,' about a young girl who saves the world. We’re so deeply honored that the hard work of the artists and cast is recognized by the HFPA.”

Garth Jennings, writer and director of best animated movie "Sing"

"It is absolutely thrilling to hear 'Sing' is nominated for a Golden Globe, and on behalf of everyone who worked on the movie, I'd like to give a huge thanks to the wonderful folks of the HFPA, a massive high five to our fellow nominees."

Taylor Sheridan, writer of best screenplay and best drama nominee "Hell or High Water"

"I am so grateful to the Hollywood foreign press for recognizing 'Hell or High Water' ... (It) is such a celebration of every person involved. I am equally grateful to the cast, David Mackenzie, Carla Hacken, Peter Berg, and all the people who believed in me and fought to tell this story."

Directors Rich Moore and Byron Howard, producer Clark Spencer for best animated movie nominee "Zootopia."

"It means so much to every single person who worked so hard to make 'Zootopia' and to make it a film that we hoped would not only entertain, but say something meaningful as well.”

Pablo Larrain, director of best foreign language film "Neruda", and "Jackie"

"We are thrilled by 'Neruda's nomination and the recognition for Natalie in 'Jackie.' Natalie's performance is fearless as a window into one woman who united a grieving nation.... Pablo Neruda is a great figure in Chile's history, which makes this recognition for our culture especially meaningful. Neruda tried to change his country through his art, and Jackie's strength helped her nation to heal. I am moved and inspired by the courage of people - like Neruda and Jackie - whose vision and leadership feel more important than ever."

Rami Malek, best TV actor nominee for "Mr. Robot"

"I'm thrilled to be sharing this moment with my co-star and fellow nominee Christian Slater. I am so thankful for the brilliant mind of Sam Esmail, USA Network, Universal Cable Productions, and the exceptionally gifted cast, crew, and writers of 'Mr. Robot.'"

