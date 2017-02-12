LOS ANGELES The Grammy Awards, the biggest honors in the music industry, take place in Los Angeles on Sunday at a ceremony hosted by James Corden.
Following is a list of nominees in key categories:
ALBUM OF THE YEAR
"25" — Adele
"Lemonade" — Beyoncé
"Purpose" — Justin Bieber
"Views" — Drake
"A Sailor's Guide To Earth" — Sturgill Simpson
RECORD OF THE YEAR
"Hello" — Adele
"Formation" — Beyoncé
"7 Years" — Lukas Graham
"Work" — Rihanna Featuring Drake
"Stressed Out" — Twenty One Pilots
SONG OF THE YEAR (Songwriters award)
"Formation" — Khalif Brown, Asheton Hogan, Beyoncé Knowles & Michael L. Williams II, songwriters
"Hello" — Adele Adkins & Greg Kurstin, songwriters
"I Took A Pill In Ibiza" — Mike Posner, songwriter
"Love Yourself" — Justin Bieber, Benjamin Levin & Ed Sheeran, songwriters
"7 Years" — Lukas Forchhammer, Stefan Forrest, Morten Pilegaard & Morten Ristorp, songwriters
BEST NEW ARTIST
Kelsea Ballerini
The Chainsmokers
Chance The Rapper
Maren Morris
Anderson .Paak
BEST POP VOCAL ALBUM
"25" — Adele
"Purpose" — Justin Bieber
"Dangerous Woman" — Ariana Grande
"Confident" — Demi Lovato
"This Is Acting" — Sia
BEST ROCK ALBUM
"California" — Blink-182
"Tell Me I'm Pretty" — Cage The Elephant
"Magma" — Gojira
"Death Of A Bachelor" — Panic! At The Disco
"Weezer" — Weezer
BEST URBAN CONTEMPORARY ALBUM
"Lemonade" — Beyoncé
"Ology" — Gallant
"We Are King" — KING
"Malibu" — Anderson .Paak
"Anti" — Rihanna
BEST COUNTRY ALBUM
"Big Day In A Small Town" - Brandy Clark
"Full Circle" - Loretta Lynn
"Hero" - Maren Morris
"A Sailor's Guide to Earth" - Sturgill Simpson
"Ripcord" - Keith Urban
BEST ALTERNATIVE MUSIC ALBUM
"22, A Million" — Bon Iver
"Blackstar" — David Bowie
"The Hope Six Demolition Project" — PJ Harvey
"Post Pop Depression" — Iggy Pop
"A Moon Shaped Pool" — Radiohead
BEST RAP ALBUM
"Coloring Book" - Chance The Rapper
"And The Anonymous Nobody" - De La Soul
"Major Key" - DJ Khaled
"Views" - Drake
"Blank Face" - ScHoolboy Q
"The Life Of Pablo" - Kanye West
(Editing by Mary Milliken)