LONDON British singer Adele added to her list of many accolades on Thursday, winning Songwriter of the Year at Britain's Ivor Novello Awards.

The 28-year-old, whose latest album "25" shot up the charts around the world upon its release last year, received her third Ivor Novello -- a music industry award recognizing British and Irish song writing and composing.

However Adele, who has several Grammy and BRIT awards as well as an Oscar to her name, did not make it to the glitzy luncheon ceremony in London, where Blur's Damon Albarn picked up a Lifetime Achievement award.

Other winners included British singer Jamie Lawson who took the prize for Best Song Musically and Lyrically for "Wasn't Expecting That", beating Ed Sheeran, who signed him to his record label last year.

British James Bay won in the Most Performed Work category for his popular hit "Hold Back The River" while the Album Award went to "Darling Arithmetic" written by Conor O'Brien, who records his music under the name Villagers.

