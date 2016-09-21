Latin recording artist Djavan works through his set during rehearsals for the first annual Latin Grammy Awards at the Staples Center in Los Angeles, September 12, 2000. Reuters photographer

Mexican pop duo Jesse & Joy perform during the 55th International Song Festival in Vina del Mar city, about 121km (75 miles) northwest of Santiago, February 28, 2014. REUTERS/Eliseo Fernandez

LOS ANGELES From singers to engineers, an array of musical talent received Latin Grammy nominations on Wednesday, with artists Djavan, Fonseca, Jesse & Joy, producer Julio Reyes Copello and engineer Ricardo Lopez Lalinde leading the way with four nods each.

Brazilian singer-songwriter Djavan's "Vidas Pra Contar," Mexican sibling duo Jesse & Joy's "Un Besito Mas" and Colombian singer Fonseca's "Conexion" will be vying for album of the year, the night's top prize, alongside seven other contenders.

Jesse & Joy are also nominated in the song and record of the year categories, the only artist to score nominations for the three top awards.

The Latin Grammy nominees and winners are voted for by members of The Latin Recording Academy. Winners will be announced at the 17th Annual Latin Grammy Awards in Las Vegas on Nov. 17, televised live on the Univision Network.

"This year's group of nominees showcases the craftsmanship of the artists in front of the microphone and behind the soundboard," Gabriel Abaroa Jr., president and CEO of The Latin Recording Academy, said in a statement.

In the best new artist category, ten newcomers are nominated for the coveted accolade; Brazilian actress-singer Sophia Abrahão and actor-singer Ian Ramil, Chilean artists Alex Anwandter and Mon Laferte, Mexican-American indie band The Chamanas, Colombian artists Esteman, Manuel Medrano and pop band Morat, Mexican singer Joss Favela and Puerto Rican singer Ile.

Other key nominees include Spanish-American pop singer Enrique Iglesias, Colombian pop singer Shakira, Italian opera singer Andrea Bocelli, Puerto Rican hip hop duo Wisin & Yandel and California singer Julieta Venegas.

Some more notable artists, such as Ricky Martin and Juan Luis Guerra, failed to land nods this year.

(Reporting by Piya Sinha-Roy; Editing by Andrew Hay)