Fashion watchers bestowed bravos – but no boos – on the Oscar red carpet, as stars flaunted their gowns on the world's most stylish runway on Sunday. Reuters has their sartorial two cents.

ALEXANDRA APATOFF, PEOPLE DEPUTY STYLE EDITOR

Old Hollywood glamor: Everyone

"It felt like people saved the big guns for the Oscars. They went for that old Hollywood glamor. That's what everyone in America loves to see."

Hurrah for no sheer: Everyone

"I was hoping not to see so much sheer. We all know you spend hours at the gym. That's a trend I'm really over."

Men stepping up: Ryan Gosling, Pharrell Williams

"Every year the men wear the same boring tuxedos, but there was a little thing from each of them this year."

Benefit of a hemline with fringe: Emma Stone

"It's fancy, it's got a 'La La Land' vibe. Plus, there is no chance of tripping, no chance of a Jennifer Lawrence moment."

Best new hairdo: Halle Berry

"She's been known for that pixie cut for years. This was the exact opposite."

KERRY PIERI, HARPERSBAZAAR.COM FASHION/FEATURES DIRECTOR

Best new twist: Karlie Kloss

"Her (Stella McCartney) dress harkened back to Gwyneth Paltrow in 2012 in Tom Ford, that white cape look. It's nice to see a new fresh take."

Best earrings Oscar: Charlize Theron

"Charlize's earrings (from Chopard) won the night. They are stunning. They're just very big.

Like a statue but more chic: Emma Stone, Jessica Biel

"A lot of people went for that Oscar statue vibe."

Don't forget the 'do: Dakota Johnson, Brie Larson

"There were a couple looks where I'd like to see a little more glamor in the hair. It was a casual hair look from Dakota and Brie Larson. Even a nice slicked bun can bring a lot to the table."

FLORENCE KANE, GLAMOR FASHION NEWS DIRECTOR

Fashion faux pas: Nobody

"People looked really, really good. There weren't a lot missteps."

Velvet va-va-voom: Taraji P. Henson, Brie Larson

"The velvet is big. That will be a trend continuing in 2017 as we've seen on runways."

Bundle up: Ruth Negga

"She's probably warm enough. She's appropriately dressed for weather. It's probably my favorite look tonight."

Gold, gold gold: Emma Stone, Dakota Johnson

"It works with hair colors, skin tones, it's a very complimentary color on the red carpet, that's why a lot of people go for it."

Blue (ACLU) ribbons: Ruth Negga, Karlie Kloss, Lin-Manuel Miranda

"It doesn't detract from the looks. It's not taking away from anything."

ERIC WILSON, IN STYLE FASHION NEWS DIRECTOR

Hollywood heyday: Brie Larson

"There were nods to old Hollywood glamor, that super Joan Crawford glamor we're seeing, but with today's hairdos and makeup."

Daring decolletage: Taraji P. Henson

"I even like Taraji's dress. The cleavage was a bit much but you know it's a good year if that's the only thing I'm complaining about."

Escape politics?

"I thought we'd see blue ribbons on every dress and that hasn't happened. I think Hollywood is a bit reluctant to hammer that (political) message so hard. Maybe they're thinking of tonight being able to escape that conversation. And have people enjoy the fashion."

(Reporting By Alexandria Sage; Editing by Mary Milliken)