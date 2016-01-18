Cast member Leonardo DiCaprio poses during a photo call for the movie 'The Revenant' in Rome, Italy January 16, 2016. REUTERS/Tony Gentile

Leonardo DiCaprio and Kate Winslet pose at the European premiere of Revolutionary Road in Leicester Square in London January 18, 2009. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor

LONDON Leonardo DiCaprio has been nominated five times for an acting Oscar and Kate Winslet, his co-star in the 1997 blockbuster "Titanic", says he may finally win the golden statuette next month.

DiCaprio got a nod for his lead role in survival drama "The Revenant", facing competition from Bryan Cranston for "Trumbo", Matt Damon for "The Martian", Eddie Redmayne for "The Danish Girl" and Winslet's "Steve Jobs" co-star Michael Fassbender.

DiCaprio, 41, won a Golden Globe for "The Revenant" and is seen by many pundits as the one who will win the best actor Oscar at the Academy Awards ceremony on Feb. 28.

"I do think it probably will be, I think you can sort of feel it. And I think that everyone wants it for him and it would be amazing," Winslet told Reuters at the Critics' Circle Film Awards in London on Sunday night.

"But it's also slightly difficult for me too because Michael Fassbender has been nominated ... and I think his performance is so extraordinary. But ... I think you can sort of feel the temperature, it's probably going to be Leo's year."

Winslet, 40, who also starred with DiCaprio in "Revolutionary Road" in 2008, is herself Oscar-nominated for "Steve Jobs" in the best supporting actress category.

"They were like the golden tickets this year, they were really very coveted spots I think, particularly in this category and so I am absolutely thrilled," she said.

On Sunday, Winslet picked up the supporting actress of the year award for her portrayal in "Steve Jobs" of the late Apple co-founder's colleague Joanna Hoffman.

Other winners at the Critics' Circle Film Awards included "45 Years" co-stars Charlotte Rampling and Tom Courtenay who took the actress and actor of the year prizes.

Action adventure "Mad Max: Fury Road" won film of the year with the movie's George Miller taking the director of the year award.

(Reporting by Edward Baran; Writing by Marie-Louise Gumuchian; Editing by Mark Heinrich)