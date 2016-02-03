Hollywood star Halle Berry, the only black actress to win an Academy Award for a lead role, has it was "heartbreaking" that no other actresses of color have followed in her footsteps since.

Last month's nominations for the 2016 Oscars were met with outcry over the omission of any actors of color for a second year, with actor Will Smith and director Spike Lee saying they would not attend the Feb. 28 awards ceremony.

The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and has since pledged to increase the number of women and people of color into its ranks.

Berry won the best actress Oscar for her performance in "Monster's Ball" in 2002 and, in her acceptance speech, said the door had been opened to other women of color to win Hollywood awards.

"That win almost 15 years ago was iconic, it was important to me, but I had the knowing in the moment that it was bigger than me. I believed that in that moment," she said at AOL's Makers Conference.

"I believed that with every bone in my body that this was going to incite change because this door, this barrier, had been broken. And to sit here almost 15 years later, and knowing that another woman of color has not walked through that door, is