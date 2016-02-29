Presenter Rachel McAdams poses with Emmanuel Lubezki, winner for Best Cinematography for 'The Revenant', during the 88th Academy Awards in Hollywood, California February 28, 2016. REUTERS/Mike Blake - RTS8H6H

Presenters Priyanka Chopra (L) and Liev Schreiber (R) pose with Margaret Sixel after she won Best Film Editing for 'Mad Max Fury Road', backstage at the 88th Academy Awards in Hollywood, California February 28, 2016. REUTERS/Mike Blake - RTS8H3R

Mark Rylance holds his Oscar for Best Supporting Actor for the movie 'Bridge of Spies' at the 88th Academy Awards in Hollywood, California February 28, 2016. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni - RTS8GPN

REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY - RTS8H62

Leonardo DiCaprio accepts the Oscar for Best Actor for the movie 'The Revenant' at the 88th Academy Awards in Hollywood, California February 28, 2016. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY - RTS8H62

REUTERS/Mario AnzuoniTPX IMAGES OF THE DAY - RTS8G8C

Alicia Vikander receives the Oscar for Best Supporting Actress for her role in 'The Danish Girl' at the 88th Academy Awards in Hollywood, California February 28, 2016. REUTERS/Mario AnzuoniTPX IMAGES OF THE DAY - RTS8G8C

LOS ANGELES The 88th Academy Awards, the highest honors in the movie industry, were handed out a ceremony in Hollywood on Sunday hosted by comedian Chris Rock.

Following is a list of winners in key categories for the awards, also known as the Oscars.

BEST PICTURE

"Spotlight"

BEST DIRECTOR

Alejandro Iñárritu, "The Revenant"

BEST ACTOR

Leonardo DiCaprio, "The Revenant"

BEST ACTRESS

Brie Larson, "Room"

BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR

Mark Rylance, "Bridge of Spies"

BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS

Alicia Vikander, "The Danish Girl"

BEST ORIGINAL SCREENPLAY

"Spotlight"

BEST ADAPTED SCREENPLAY

"The Big Short"

BEST ANIMATED FEATURE FILM

"Inside Out"

BEST DOCUMENTARY FEATURE

"Amy"

BEST FOREIGN LANGUAGE FILM

"Son of Saul" Hungary

BEST ORIGINAL SCORE

"The Hateful Eight" Ennio Morricone

BEST ORIGINAL SONG

"Writing's On The Wall" from "Spectre"

(Reporting by Jill Serjeant; Editing by Mary Milliken and Sandra Maler)