LOS ANGELES Nominations were announced on Tuesday for the 2017 Academy Awards, the highest honors in the movie industry.
The Oscars will be handed out at a Feb. 26 ceremony in Hollywood hosted by Jimmy Kimmel.
Following is a list of nominations in key categories;
Best Picture
- "Arrival"
- "Fences"
- "Hacksaw Ridge"
- "Hell or High Water"
- "Hidden Figures"
- "La La Land"
- "Lion"
- "Manchester by the Sea"
- "Moonlight"
Best Actor
- Casey Affleck, "Manchester by the Sea"
- Denzel Washington, "Fences"
- Ryan Gosling, "La La Land"
- Viggo Mortensen, "Captain Fantastic"
- Andrew Garfield, "Hacksaw Ridge"
Best Actress
- Isabelle Huppert, "Elle"
- Ruth Negga, "Loving"
- Natalie Portman, "Jackie"
- Emma Stone, "La La Land"
- Meryl Streep, "Florence Foster Jenkins"
Best Director
- Denis Villeneuve, "Arrival"
- Mel Gibson, "Hacksaw Ridge"
- Damien Chazelle, "La La Land"
- Kenneth Lonergan, "Manchester by the Sea"
- Barry Jenkins, "Moonlight"
Best Supporting Actor
- Mahershala Ali, "Moonlight"
- Jeff Bridges, "Hell or High Water"
- Lucas Hedges, "Manchester by the Sea"
- Dev Patel, "Lion"
- Michael Shannon, "Nocturnal Animals"
Best Supporting Actress
- Viola Davis, "Fences"
- Naomie Harris, "Moonlight"
- Nicole Kidman, "Lion"
- Octavia Spencer, "Hidden Figures"
- Michelle Williams, "Manchester by the Sea"
Best Original Screenplay
- Taylor Sheridan, "Hell or High Water"
- Damien Chazelle, "La La Land"
- Yorgos Lanthimos and Efthimis Filippou, "The Lobster"
- Kenneth Lonergan, "Manchester by the Sea"
- Mike Mills, "20th Century Women"
Best Animated Film
- "Kubo and the Two Strings"
- "Moana"
- "My Life as a Zucchini"
- "The Red Turtle"
- "Zootopia"
Best Foreign Language Film
- "Land of Mine," Denmark
- "A Man Called Ove," Sweden
- "The Salesman," Iran
- "Tanna," Australia
- "Toni Erdmann," Germany
Best Documentary Film
- "Fire at Sea"
- "I Am Not Your Negro"
- "Life, Animated"
- "O.J.: Made in America"
- "13th"
