After five Oscar nominations, Leonardo DiCaprio will finally take home the coveted gold best actor statuette at Sunday's Academy Awards, according to Las Vegas oddsmaker Ben Eckstein.

Eckstein, who has a nationally syndicated odds column and publishes betting odds on his website AmericasLine.com, has compiled his odds in the acting and best picture races by looking at a film or actor's performance across the awards season, and gets tips from movie industry insiders.