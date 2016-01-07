(L-R) Sheryl Underwood, Sharon Osbourne, Aisha Tyler and Julie Chen from 'The Talk' arrive at the People's Choice Awards 2016 in Los Angeles, California January 6, 2016. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Actress Vanessa Hugdens (L) and dancer Julianne Hough arrive at the People's Choice Awards 2016 in Los Angeles, California January 6, 2016. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Host Jane Lynch performs an opening number at the People's Choice Awards 2016 in Los Angeles, California January 6, 2016. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Presenter Jack Black spoofs virtual reality with actress Kate Hudson at the People's Choice Awards 2016 in Los Angeles, California January 6, 2016. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Actress Sasha Alexander poses backstage with her award for Favorite Cable Television Actress during the People's Choice Awards 2016 in Los Angeles, California January 6, 2016. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Actress Priyanka Chopra of 'Quantico' poses backstage with her award for Favorite Actress in a New TV Series during the People's Choice Awards 2016 in Los Angeles, California January 6, 2016. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Vin Diesel accepts the awards for favorite movie and for favorite action movie for 'Furious 7' as presenters John Stamos and Priyanka Chopra applaud at the People's Choice Awards 2016 in Los Angeles, California January 6, 2016. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Actress Priyanka Chopra of 'Quantico' in congratulated backstage by photographer Steve Granitz after she won the award for Favorite Actress in a New TV Series during the People's Choice Awards 2016 in Los Angeles, California January 6, 2016. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Jason Derulo (C) performs 'Get Ugly' at the People's Choice Awards 2016 in Los Angeles, California January 6, 2016. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Jason Derulo performs 'Get Ugly' at the People's Choice Awards 2016 in Los Angeles, California January 6, 2016. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Actress Melissa McCarthy poses backstage with her awards for Favorite Comedic Movie Actress and Favorite Comedic TV Actress during the People's Choice Awards 2016 in Los Angeles, California January 6, 2016. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok -

Shawn Mendes accepts the award for favorite breakout artist at the People's Choice Awards 2016 in Los Angeles, California January 6, 2016. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni -

Meghan Trainor (R) accepts the award for favorite album for 'Title' at the People's Choice Awards 2016 in Los Angeles, California January 6, 2016. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Chris Hemsworth accepts the award for favorite action movie actor at the People's Choice Awards 2016 in Los Angeles, California January 6, 2016. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Singer Shawn Mendes performs 'I Know What You Did Last Summer' with Camila Cabello at the People's Choice Awards 2016 in Los Angeles, California January 6, 2016. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni -

Singer Meghan Trainor poses backstage with her award for favorite album for 'Title' during the People's Choice Awards 2016 in Los Angeles, California January 6, 2016. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Taylor Kinney accepts the award for favorite dramatic TV actor for his role in 'Chicago Fire' at the People's Choice Awards 2016 in Los Angeles, California January 6, 2016. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Host Jane Lynch performs while wearing angel wings at the People's Choice Awards 2016 in Los Angeles, California January 6, 2016. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni -

Actress Portia de Rossi (L) and Ellen DeGeneres leave the photo room during the People's Choice Awards 2016 in Los Angeles, California January 6, 2016. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Dakota Johnson accepts the award for favorite dramatic movie actress at the People's Choice Awards 2016 in Los Angeles, California January 6, 2016. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Actor John Stamos of 'Grandfathered' poses backstage with his award for Favorite Actor in a new TV series during the People's Choice Awards 2016 in Los Angeles, California January 6, 2016. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

An unidentified man (2nd from L) interrupts the acceptance speech by the cast of 'The Talk,' who won the award for favorite daytimeTV hosting team, at the People's Choice Awards 2016 in Los Angeles, California January 6, 2016. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

The cast of 'Pretty Little Liars' poses backstage with their award for Favorite Cable TV Drama during the People's Choice Awards 2016 in Los Angeles, California January 6, 2016. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

The cast of 'The Talk' react after an unidentified man (not pictured) interrupted their acceptance speech after they won the award for favorite daytime TV hosting team at the People's Choice Awards 2016 in Los Angeles, California January 6, 2016. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni -

Jordan Smith performs 'You Are So Beautiful' at the People's Choice Awards 2016 in Los Angeles, California January 6, 2016. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Jordan Smith greets David Foster, who played piano, after they performed 'You Are So Beautiful' at the People's Choice Awards 2016 in Los Angeles, California January 6, 2016. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Matt Bellassai of Buzzfeed poses backstage with his award for Favorite Social Media Star during the People's Choice Awards 2016 in Los Angeles, California January 6, 2016. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Claire Danes accepts the award for favorite premium cable TV show with 'Homeland' co-stars Mandy Patinkin (L) and F. Murray Abraham at the People's Choice Awards 2016 in Los Angeles, California January 6, 2016. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

(L-R) Sheryl Underwood, Sara Gilbert, Sharon Osbourne, Aisha Tyler and Julie Chen from 'The Talk' pose backstage with their award for Favorite Daytime TV Hosting Team during the People's Choice Awards 2016 in Los Angeles, California January 6, 2016. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Dancer Maddie Ziegler poses backstage with her award for The DailyMail.com Seriously Popular Award during the People's Choice Awards 2016 in Los Angeles, California January 6, 2016. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Kaley Cuoco (C) accepts the award for favorite network TV comedy series with the cast and crew of 'Big Bang Theory' at the People's Choice Awards 2016 in Los Angeles, California January 6, 2016. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Dancer Maddie Ziegler and her mother Melissa Gisoni pose with The DailyMail.com Seriously Popular Award during the People's Choice Awards 2016 in Los Angeles, California January 6, 2016. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Ellen Pompeo (L) poses for a selfie with cast members as she accepts the award for favorite network TV drama series for 'Grey's Anatomy' at the People's Choice Awards 2016 in Los Angeles, California January 6, 2016. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

The cast of 'The Big Bang Theory' poses backstage with their award for Favorite Network TV Comedy Series during the People's Choice Awards 2016 in Los Angeles, California January 6, 2016. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

The cast of 'Grey's Anatomy' take a selfie after they won the award for favorite network TV drama series at the People's Choice Awards 2016 in Los Angeles, California January 6, 2016. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni -

Actor Vin Diesel poses backstage with the awards for Favorite Movie and Favorite Action Movie for 'Furious 7' during the People's Choice Awards 2016 in Los Angeles, California January 6, 2016. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Troian Bellisario and the cast of Pretty Little Liars accept the award for favorite cable TV drama at the People's Choice Awards 2016 in Los Angeles, California January 6, 2016. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Singer Shawn Mendes poses backstage with his award for Favorite Breakout Artist at the People's Choice Awards 2016 in Los Angeles, California January 6, 2016. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Actor Taylor Kinney poses backstage with his award for Favorite Dramatic TV Actor for his role in 'Chicago Fire' during the People's Choice Awards 2016 in Los Angeles, California January 6, 2016. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Actress Ellen Pompeo poses backstage with her award for Favorite Dramatic TV Actress with the cast of 'Grey's Anatomy' during the People's Choice Awards 2016 in Los Angeles, California January 6, 2016. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Sandra Bullock accepts the award for favorite movie actress at the People's Choice Awards 2016 in Los Angeles, California January 6, 2016. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni -

Ellen DeGeneres poses backstage with Portia de Rossi and her Humanitarian Award and Award for Favorite Daytime TV Host during the People's Choice Awards 2016 in Los Angeles, California January 6, 2016. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Ellen DeGeneres, Johnny Depp and hit film "Furious 7" were among the top winners at Wednesday's People's Choice awards, which featured an on-stage incident that recalled Kanye West's Video Music Awards antics seven years ago.

As the team from "The Talk" accepted the favorite daytime TV hosting team award, a young man in a red biker jacket strode onto the stage and seemed to give his name and plug a project as Sheryl Underwood waved him off, intoning "uh uh."

"The Talk" co-host Sharon Osbourne kicked the interloper's backside as he was pushed away and held up her middle finger, while Underwood called "security, security!". The women then laughed off the encounter.

The disruption recalled West's 2009 stunt at the VMAs, where he pulled a microphone from Taylor Swift to complain that Beyonce should have won.

The rest of the live ceremony, which kicks off Hollywood's annual awards season culminating with the Feb. 28 Oscars, went off without incident.

Talk show host Ellen DeGeneres received a humanitarian award for her work for causes including children in need, the environment, animal rights and health issues.

Joking that she started out hoping "to make people laugh, and to get very, very rich," DeGeneres then struck a humble note. "Would I call myself the Dalai Lama of daytime? No. But I'm sure someone out there has," she said.

An emotional Vin Diesel accepted the favorite film prize for "Furious 7," noting how hard it was to resume filming after the death of co-star Paul Walker in a car wreck.

Johnny Depp, named favorite male dramatic actor, called his storied career "a bizarre road for an actor."

Depp, who has had several box office failures since starring in the hit "Pirates of the Caribbean" film series, told fans "I'm very appreciative that you've stuck with me," sounding a familiar note among winners who singled out fans for thanks.

The People's Choice Awards are chosen by fans voting online in categories spanning film, television and music. More than 200 million votes were cast, said host Jane Lynch, the star of "Glee".

Dakota Johnson, star of the explicit "50 Shades of Grey," suffered an apparent problem with her gown while she accepted her favorite dramatic movie actress award but laughed it off as nothing people hadn't seen before.

Other winners at the Los Angeles ceremony included Sandra Bullock as favorite movie actress, "The Big Bang Theory" as favorite network TV comedy and "Grey's Anatomy," which was named favorite network TV drama.

(This story has been corrected to fix spelling of name of Sharon Osbourne in third paragraph, and Dalai Lama in seventh paragraph)

(Reporting by Chris Michaud)