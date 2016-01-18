SANTA MONICA, California - Hollywood star Leonardo DiCaprio, actress Brie Larson and Catholic Church sex abuse probe film "Spotlight" took top Critics' Choice Awards on Sunday.

"Spotlight", also an Oscar best picture contender, was named best film by the more-than 250 members of the Broadcast Film Critics Association.

DiCaprio took the best actor prize for his lead role survival drama "The Revenant" while Larson won best actress for portraying a young mother held captive with her son in "Room".

The latest ceremony in the awards season drew a host of celebrities such as Jennifer Aniston, Helen Mirren and Kirsten Dunst and Oscar nominee Saoirse Ronan.

"I was asleep in my bed in New York and my mam ran into me and she was sobbing and I didn't know if it was a good thing or a bad thing that she was crying and it was a good thing," Ronan said of when she learned of her Oscar nomination for "Brooklyn".

"... She came in and gave me a big hug and we cried and freaked out for a second and then it was straight into press and all that but afterwards I got to go shopping to kit out my apartment which was nice."