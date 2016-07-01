Jury for Cosby's sex assault trial starts to take shape
PITTSBURGH The Pennsylvania jury that will decide comedian Bill Cosby's fate at his sexual assault trial next month has its first five members.
LONDON, July 1 Singer Lionel Richie has some words of encouragement for Argentinian footballer and Barcelona striker Lionel Messi -- to take it "easy like Sunday morning".
Messi recently retired from international football after his side lost against Chile in the final of the Copa America. The 29-year-old was seen in tears at the end of the game, having missed a penalty in the decisive shootout.
"Yes, Lionel, just make it easy like Sunday morning. Don't get all out of shape here," Richie said referring to lyrics from his "Easy" song. "If I told you how many times I lost at the Grammies and it only made me do one thing - get better. So, I'm not even worried about my namesake - he's going to be just fine...He's a winner obviously...I'm sure he's down right now but he's a Lionel, he can't go wrong."
NEW YORK Former NBC "Today" show host Billy Bush wishes he had changed the subject during a taped conversation with Donald Trump, in which the Apprentice star bragged about grabbing women by the genitals, Bush said in an interview with the entertainment magazine, The Hollywood Reporter.