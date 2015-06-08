NEW YORK The following is a list of winners in major categories at the Tony Awards, American theater's highest honors which were handed out on Sunday at Radio City Music Hall.

Best musical:

"Fun Home"

Best play:

"The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-Time," Simon Stephens

Best revival of a musical:

"The King and I"

Best revival of a play:

"Skylight"

Best performance by a leading actress in a musical:

Kelli O'Hara, "The King and I"

Best performance by a leading actor in a musical

Michael Cerveris, "Fun Home"

Best performance by a leading actor in a play:

Alex Sharp, "The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-Time"

Best performance by a leading actress in a play:

Helen Mirren, "The Audience"

Best direction of a musical:

Sam Gold, "Fun Home"

Best direction of a play:

Marianne Elliott, "The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-Time"

Best book of a musical:

"Fun Home," Lisa Kron

Best original score:

"Fun Home," Jeanine Tesori, Lisa Kron

Best choreography:

"An American in Paris"

(Reporting by Chris Michaud; Editing by Sunil Nair)