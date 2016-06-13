Stirring portraits of communist Albania's women recall different reality
ATHENS Three women stare down from the gallery wall - colorful, defiant and imbued with a spirit of working for the many not the few.
NEW YORK The Tony Awards, American theater's highest honors, were handed out on Sunday at the Beacon Theater in New York.
The following is a list of winners in major categories:
Best musical:
"Hamilton"
Best play:
"The Humans" by Stephen Karam
Best revival of a musical:
"The Color Purple"
Best revival of a play:
"Arthur Miller's A View From the Bridge"
Best performance by a leading actress in a musical:
Cynthia Erivo, "The Color Purple"
Best performance by a leading actor in a musical:
Leslie Odom Jr., "Hamilton"
Best performance by a leading actress in a play:
Jessica Lange, "Long Day's Journey into Night"
Best performance by a leading actor in a play:
Frank Langella, "The Father"
Best book of a musical:
"Hamilton"
Best original score:
"Hamilton"
Best choreography:
"Hamilton"
