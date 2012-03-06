Macquarie to acquire Cargill's North American power, gas business
HOUSTON Australian bank Macquarie will acquire Cargill Inc's North America power and gas business for an undisclosed amount, the companies said on Friday.
FRANKFURT German publisher Axel Springer AG (SPRGn.DE) said on Tuesday it had signed a deal with General Atlantic which will see the U.S. private equity firm take a 30 percent stake in its online classified adverts business.
As part of the deal, which will create a new offshoot called Axel Springer Digital Classifieds GmbH, General Atlantic will pay Springer 237 million euros ($314 million) up front for its stake. Axel Springer will also provide the new entity with a 460 million euro loan, of which General Atlantic will pay 30 percent back to Axel Springer.
($1 = 0.7557 euros)
(Reporting by Marc Jones)
(This story corrects paragraph 2 to show the loan from Axel Springer to the new entity, not from General Atlantic to Axel Springer)
HOUSTON Australian bank Macquarie will acquire Cargill Inc's North America power and gas business for an undisclosed amount, the companies said on Friday.
Sirius XM Holdings Inc said on Friday it will invest $480 million in Pandora Media Inc , giving the satellite radio company better exposure to internet music streaming while providing financial footing to Pandora.