Devon Energy plans to divest $1 billion assets; profit beats
U.S. oil producer Devon Energy Corp said it would divest about $1 billion of its assets, and also reported a quarterly profit that beat analysts' estimates.
SAO PAULO Brazilian e-commerce company B2W Companhia Digital (BTOW3.SA) on Thursday agreed to sell its ticketing website Ingresso.com for 280 million reais ($71 million) to the Fandango Media division of Comcast Corp (CMCSA.O), according to a securities filing.
B2W, which is controlled by retailer Lojas Americanas SA (LAME4.SA), said the deal would help it focus on its e-commerce, digital services, consumer finance and marketplace businesses.
(Reporting by Luciana Bruno; Editing by Leslie Adler)
U.S. oil producer Devon Energy Corp said it would divest about $1 billion of its assets, and also reported a quarterly profit that beat analysts' estimates.
Intact Financial Corp , Canada's largest property and casualty insurer, said it would buy U.S.-based specialty insurer OneBeacon Insurance Group Ltd for $1.7 billion, creating a specialty insurer focused on small- and mid-sized businesses.