London exhibition celebrates 50 years of Pink Floyd
A new exhibition celebrating the career of Pink Floyd, featuring a raft of memorabilia and tributes to the rock group's famously surreal iconography, opens in London on Sunday.
Badgley Mischka took fashionistas on a trip to 1950s Buenos Aires for the designer brand's spring 2016 catwalk show on Tuesday, presenting a collection of summer tweed and brocade outfits.
"We got inspired by an imaginary trip to Buenos Aires in 1950," James Mischka, one half of the design duo, said before the show.
"We weren't there then, so we had to imagine it which makes it more fabulous ... We thought about the femininity of the Paris of South America, the combination of the European sensibility and the Latin sensibility."
Hollywood star Helen Mirren was among the audience at the show, part of New York Fashion Week which ends on Thursday.
A new exhibition celebrating the career of Pink Floyd, featuring a raft of memorabilia and tributes to the rock group's famously surreal iconography, opens in London on Sunday.
LOS ANGELES R&B singer Mary J. Blige and British alternative band Gorillaz could not break Kendrick Lamar's reign on the weekly U.S. Billboard 200 album chart, as the rapper's album "Damn." held onto the top spot for a third consecutive week.