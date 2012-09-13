BERLIN A combination of EADS EAD.PA and BAE Systems (BAES.L) would strengthen Airbus and would not affect its daily operations, the chief executive of the planemaker said.

"Airbus welcomes the news of a possible business combination of EADS and BAE Systems," Airbus CEO Fabrice Bregier said in a letter to employees seen by Reuters on Thursday.

"Such a combination would strengthen EADS and BAE Systems - thereby making Airbus part of a stronger company overall," he said, adding that any deal would not affect Airbus' organization, product plans, manufacturing or future strategies.

BAE Systems and EADS said on Wednesday they were in talks to create an industry leader that would overtake U.S. rival Boeing (BA.N) in sales and contend with defense cutbacks in Europe and the United States.

(Reporting by Victoria Bryan)