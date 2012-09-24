A worker crosses the floor of the Eurofighter Typhoon production line at BAE systems Warton plant near Preston, northern England September 7, 2012. REUTERS/Phil Noble

LONDON Britain's cross-party parliamentary defense committee on Monday launched an inquiry into the possible merger of UK defense group BAE Systems and European aerospace company EADS.

The influential committee said it would take evidence during October and November, to establish the impact any merger would have on the protection of British sovereign capabilities, defense exports, relationships with the United States and European alies and the likely consequence on jobs and trade.

