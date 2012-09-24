Homebuilder D.R. Horton offers to buy 75 percent of Forestar for $520 million
U.S. homebuilder D.R. Horton Inc said on Monday it had offered to buy 75 percent of real estate development company Forestar Group Inc for about $520 million.
LONDON Britain's cross-party parliamentary defense committee on Monday launched an inquiry into the possible merger of UK defense group BAE Systems and European aerospace company EADS.
The influential committee said it would take evidence during October and November, to establish the impact any merger would have on the protection of British sovereign capabilities, defense exports, relationships with the United States and European alies and the likely consequence on jobs and trade.
(Reporting by Rhys Jones; editing by Kate Holton)
HELSINKI U.S. private equity group Blackstone Group said on Monday it had offered to buy all shares in Finnish real estate investment company Sponda for about 1.8 billion euros ($2.0 billion) as it seeks to expand its real estate business in the Nordic region.