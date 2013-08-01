Brazil regulator CVM revokes suspension of Azul IPO
SAO PAULO Brazil's securities watchdog CVM revoked on Friday the suspension of airline Azul SA's initial public offering (IPO), according to a statement.
WASHINGTON BAE Systems Plc (BAES.L) on Wednesday said it has won a long-term contract worth $535 million to maintain a share of the U.S. nuclear missile arsenal.
The British arms firm will maintain silo bases that hold intercontinental ballistic missiles designed to deliver nuclear warheads and other support functions. The contract expires after 8.5 years.
"Our job is to guarantee that (the system) never fails," said Erin Moseley, president of BAE Systems' Support Solutions sector. BAE Systems will work with the U.S. Air Force in its maintenance work, she said.
(This story is corrected to "she" from "he" in paragraph 3)
(Reporting by Patrick Rucker; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)
WASHINGTON The Federal Reserve on Friday said it approved a buyout of Cardinal Financial Corp [CFNLCD.UL] of McLean, Virginia, by United Bankshares Inc of Charleston, West Virginia.