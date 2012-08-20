ZURICH Swiss private bank Julius Baer BAER.VX will limit a rights issue to help fund its buy of Bank of America Merrill Lynch's (BAC.N) overseas wealth-management business to 500 million Swiss francs ($514.69 million) from an originally planned 750 million.

The bank said in a statement late on Monday that the board had decided to limit the rights issue due to shareholders' feedback ahead of an extraordinary general meeting (EGM) to approve the issue of new equity capital set for September 19.

"The originally communicated 250 million francs in new equity for future strategic flexibility will therefore not be proposed to the EGM," it said.

The bank reiterated its plans to issue an additional 240 million in new equity to Bank of America as part of the acquisition funding.

Baer announced the acquisition a week ago as it seeks to expand in fast-growing emerging markets, but investors balked at the total cost, estimated at 1.47 billion francs, sending its shares sharply lower.

Baer said it has 530 million francs in cash to help fund the deal but had been planning to raise 750 million francs in the rights issue, including 250 million to fund more acquisitions.

It also plans to raise another 200 million francs in hybrid bonds and is canceling its share buyback program, set at up to 500 million francs in February.

(Reporting by Emma Thomasson; Editing by M.D. Golan)