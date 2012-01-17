LONDON Silent black-and-white movie "The Artist" was nominated for 12 BAFTA awards on Tuesday, one ahead of Cold War spy drama "Tinker Tailor Soldier Spy."

Following is a list of the main categories to be contested at the awards ceremony in London on February 12. The annual British Academy of Film and Television Arts (BAFTA) awards are Britain's top movie honors.

BEST FILM:

The Artist; The Descendants; Drive; The Help; Tinker Tailor Soldier Spy

OUTSTANDING BRITISH FILM:

My Week With Marilyn; Senna; Shame; Tinker Tailor Soldier Spy; We Need to Talk About Kevin

OUTSTANDING BRITISH DEBUT

Attack the Block; Black Pond; Coriolanus; Submarine; Tyrannosaur

FILM NOT IN THE ENGLISH LANGUAGE

Incendies; Pina; Potiche; A Separation; The Skin I Live In

DOCUMENTARY

George Harrison: Living in the Material World; Project Nim; Senna

ANIMATED FILM:

The Adventures of Tintin: The Secret of the Unicorn; Arthur Christmas; Rango

DIRECTOR:

The Artist/Michel Hazanavicius; Drive/Nicolas Winding Refn; Hugo/Martin Scorsese; Tinker Tailor Soldier Spy/Tomas Alfredson; We Need to Talk About Kevin/Lynne Ramsay

ORIGINAL SCREENPLAY:

The Artist; Bridesmaids; The Guard; The Iron Lady; Midnight In Paris

ADAPTED SCREENPLAY:

The Descendants; The Help; The Ides of March; Moneyball; Tinker Tailor Soldier Spy

LEADING ACTOR:

Brad Pitt/Moneyball; Gary Oldman/Tinker Tailor Soldier Spy; George Clooney/The Descendants; Jean Dujardin/The Artist; Michael Fassbender/Shame

LEADING ACTRESS:

Berenice Bejo/The Artist; Meryl Streep/The Iron Lady; Michelle Williams/My Week with Marilyn; Tilda Swinton/We Need to Talk About Kevin; Viola Davis/The Help

SUPPORTING ACTOR

Christopher Plummer/Beginners; Jim Broadbent/The Iron Lady; Jonah Hill/Moneyball; Kenneth Branagh/My Week with Marilyn; Philip Seymour Hoffman/The Ides of March

SUPPORTING ACTRESS

Carey Mulligan/Drive; Jessica Chastain/The Help; Judi Dench/My Week with Marilyn; Melissa Mccarthy; Octavia Spencer/The Help

(Reporting by Mike Collett-White, editing by Paul Casciato)