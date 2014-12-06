Atlantia will not discuss Abertis deal on Thursday: sources
ROME A board meeting of Italian infrastructure group Atlantia on Thursday will not discuss a possible takeover bid for Spanish rival Abertis , sources close to the matter said.
HONG KONG Chinese automaker BAIC Motor, part-owned by Germany's Daimler AG (DAIGn.DE), hopes to raise between $1.22 billion-$1.57 billion in its Hong Kong initial public offering (IPO), IFR reported on Saturday.
BAIC is offering shares in a range of HK$7.60-HK$9.80 each, which translates into a 2015 price-to-earnings multiple of 6.3 to 8.3, IFR, a Thomson Reuters publication, said.
Cornerstone investors have committed between $700-800 million to the IPO, the report added.
BAIC Motor is the passenger car unit of ambitious state-owned Beijing Automotive Group (BAIC). Last year, the high-end German auto maker Daimler sealed a deal to buy a 12 percent stake in BAIC Motor for 640 million euros ($786 million) to boost its China presence and secure a foothold before the long-expected IPO.
HONG KONG/BEIJING Didi Chuxing, China's top ride-hailing firm, is set to become the country's second-most valuable privately owned company, with a valuation of more than $50 billion, through a fund raising round of up to $6 billion, sources said on Thursday.