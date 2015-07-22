Various Halliburton equipment being stored at the equipment yard in Alvarado, Texas June 2, 2015. REUTERS/Cooper Neill -

Oilfield services provider Halliburton Co's acquisition of smaller rival Baker Hughes Inc faces concerns from U.S. antitrust enforcers who believe the $35 billion merger will lead to higher prices and less innovation, according to a source close to the probe.

A second source, who is also close to the probe, said the investigation into the proposed tie-up of the No. 2 and No. 3 oilfield services companies was far from complete and could well end with targeted divestitures to resolve the Justice Department's concerns.

The combined company would overtake Schlumberger NV as the No. 1 oilfield services provider.

The Justice Department concern was first reported by Bloomberg. Share prices of both companies dropped on the report.

Halliburton spokeswoman Susie McMichael said in an email to Reuters that the company was fully committed to its target of closing the acquisition in late 2015. Baker Hughes declined to comment.

Halliburton has said it was willing to sell three drilling businesses to satisfy anticipated Justice Department concerns. Halliburton said on Monday that it was "pleased with the prices and level of interest" it had received. The second source called the potential purchasers "impressive."

The Justice Department concern focused on two areas, according to the first source. One is that the drilling technology businesses would go to small companies that could not effectively compete with the two leaders. The other is that the leaders would have less incentive to innovate.

Halliburton and Baker Hughes have overlapping businesses in the United States, Asia and Europe, and the deal is being scrutinized by regulators in several countries.

The second source, who believes regulators will ultimately approve the deal, said the companies knew going into the antitrust probe that divestitures would be needed, and that these were under discussion.

The Justice Department has not said if it was satisfied, said the source, who noted that the agency was far from ready to make a final decision.

The source also said it would be unusual for the department to sue because of an expected loss in innovation.

Halliburton has said it was confident of achieving cost synergies of nearly $2 billion from the Baker Hughes deal.

Shares of Baker Hughes closed down 3.9 percent at $58.28 while Halliburton finished down 0.8 percent at $41.54.

