Baker Hughes Inc (BHI.N) believes the U.S. oil-directed rig count would have to double to more than 2,500 rigs if analyst estimates of a 2 million-barrel-per-day increase in U.S. oil production by 2017 are correct.

Chief Financial Officer Peter Ragauss said this rapid shift to oil production, which has caused severe short-term disruptions to the U.S. market this year, would ultimately favor Baker Hughes because of its technology.

The move out of natural gas areas to those rich in liquids has squeezed pricing for hydraulic fracturing services, but stronger pricing elsewhere was expected to offset that.

"Frack pricing is declining in the gassy basins, but on the flipside the volumes are declining in the gassy basins, so it has less impact," Ragauss told the UBS Global Oil and Gas Conference in Austin, Texas, adding that Baker's fleet utilization was increasing every month as it settles in to new places.

Baker Hughes is also increasing capacity in the Bakken and Permian basins, which are both driving the U.S. oil boom.

As for some key ingredients used in fracking, Ragauss said the price of guar had flattened after steadily rising for months. While finer grain sand was in plentiful supply, Baker was not getting much price relief because the market for coarser sand remained tight.

"You're spending more on freight than you are on the actual commodity," Ragauss said of the sand. "I wouldn't expect a big (pricing) drop in any of those commodities."

Ragauss said the Gulf of Mexico was steadily improving as drillers return in droves, but that would mean more to Baker Hughes in 2013 when more wells were being completed.

(Reporting by Braden Reddall in San Francisco; Editing by Tim Dobbyn)