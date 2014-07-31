LONDON British construction company Carillion (CLLN.L) said it was surprised by Balfour Beatty's (BALF.L) decision to quit merger talks and said it still believed in the strategic rationale of the deal.

The company said in a statement that it would think further about the talks after the initial work on the deal showed the potential to realize significant value for both sets of shareholders.

Balfour said earlier on Thursday it had ended the talks after Carillion insisted that Balfour cancel a planned sale of its U.S. engineering and design business Parsons Brinckerhoff and keep it within the merged company.

