Millennium bcp's Polish unit moves closer to buying Deutsche Bank Polska

WARSAW (Reuters) - The Polish unit of Millennium bcp (BCP.LS), Millennium Bank MILP.WA, moved closer to buying Deutsche Bank's (DBKGn.DE) Polish unit BWRK.UL, Millennium bcp's chief executive said on Thursday.

"We've analyzed the process (the sale of Deutsche Bank's unit in Poland, Deutsche Bank Polska), passed to the second phase, and have answered some of the required questions, but I won't give details," Chief Executive Nuno Amado told reporters.

"These answers must be given by the executive board in Poland (Bank Millennium). There are confidentiality commitments," Amado said.