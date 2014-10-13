SAO PAULO Banco Pan SA (BPAN4.SA), the Brazilian lender jointly controlled by Caixa Econômica Federal and Grupo BTG Pactual SA, approved on Monday a capital increase of up to 1.5 billion reais ($627 million) and the creation of a new class of shares that could be re-purchased from investors within five years.

In a securities filing, the São Paulo-based lender, which specializes in consumer lending, said the plan will help it expand following a government-sponsored takeover and to slash funding costs. The new class of shares, which are non voting, redeemable stock, will be issued at a price of 30.08 reais each, the filing added.

