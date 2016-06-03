MILAN Shares in Italy's fourth-largest lender, Banco Popolare, hit a new record low on Friday, a day after it priced a 1 billion euro ($1.1 billion) underwritten cash call, raising questions over whether the bank's investors are taking up their rights.

The euro zone's fourth-largest banking sector is hoping that a well-supported issue by Banco Popolare will help steady confidence, rocked over the past eight months by a string of bank failures, a failed listing and a mountain of bad debts.

However, Banco Popolare's shares fell more than 3 percent in morning trade to a low of 3.93 euros each, and were suspended briefly suspended due to excessive volatility.

The bank's stock, which had already slumped in the run-up to the issue and is down nearly 70 percent so far this year, last traded at around 4.06 euros.

One trader said the sell-off showed many shareholders were unwilling to pay up for the rights, priced at 2.14 euros, rather than waiting until Monday to sell them when the rights were due to start trading separately.

Banco Popolare, which is raising the money to help secure the future of its 171 billion euro merger with Banca Popolare di Milano to create Italy's third-largest bank, is offering nine new shares for every seven held.

The issue is backed by underwriters Mediobanca and Bank of America Merrill Lynch, in contrast to the recent offerings of smaller peers Banca Popolare di Vicenza and Veneto Banca which have both required the support of a new banking bail-out fund.

The state-backed Atlante fund bought almost all of Vicenza's 1.5 billion euro offer and a listing was aborted. The fund is also ready to be buyer of last resort for Veneto Banca's 1 billion euro IPO. Both banks have penny-stock valuations.

Banco Popolare, whose Tier 1 capital ratio stood at 12.5 percent at the end of the first quarter, last tapped shareholders for cash in 2014 when it raised 1.5 billion euros.

Shareholders can trade their rights from Monday to June 22, the day before Britain votes on its European Union membership, an event that could make big waves across global markets.

(Reporting by Giulia Segreti; Editing by Mark Bendeich and Alexander Smith)