Britain to sell Green Investment Bank to Macquarie in 2.3 billion pounds deal
LONDON The British government said on Thursday it will sell the Green Investment Bank (GIB) to Macquarie Bank [MBL.UL] in a deal worth 2.3 billion pounds ($3 billion).
Spain's Banco Santander SA is trying to obtain regulatory approval to sell a part of its stake in a solar energy project in Nevada to two Canadian pension funds, the Wall Street Journal reported on Tuesday.
The bank will transfer its 26.8 percent stake in Tonopah Solar Energy LLC to a new joint venture that will hold its assets in the United States, the Journal said on its website, citing a filing with the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission. (on.wsj.com/11WJ8ik)
Canada's Ontario Teachers' Pension Plan and Public Sector Pension Investment Board will each acquire a stake and each own about a third of the joint venture, according to the Journal reported.
Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed, the Journal said.
Banco Santander, Ontario Teachers' Pension Plan and Public Sector Pension Investment Board could not be immediately reached for comment.
ABU DHABI European fund manager Ardian will invest $2.5 billion in private equity funds run by Mubadala Capital, an arm of Abu Dhabi's state fund Mubadala, the companies said on Thursday, the first time Mubadala has accepted capital from a third-party investor.