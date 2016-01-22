A woman stands before a logo of Santander bank during the bank's 2014 results presentation at the company headquarters in Boadilla del Monte, outside Madrid February 3, 2015. REUTERS/Andrea Comas

MADRID Spanish bank Santander (SAN.MC) on Friday said it was not considering any potential acquisition of Italian lender Banca Montei dei Paschi di Siena (BMPS.MI) following press reports mentioning such a possibility earlier in the day.

"Banco Santander denies any interest in buying Monte dei Paschi," a spokeswoman for the bank told Reuters.

Shares in Monte dei Paschi and other Italian banks plunged earlier this week on concerns over their financial strength. In a bid to reassure investors, the lender said on Friday it would publish preliminary full-year results on Jan. 28 ahead of a Feb. 5 scheduled release.

