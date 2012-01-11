SAO PAULO Banco do Brasil (BBAS3.SA), Latin America's biggest bank by assets, plans to sell at least $500 million of dollar-denominated perpetual bonds for general corporate purposes, a source with direct knowledge of the situation said on Wednesday.

The unsecured and subordinated bonds, which will be sold through Banco do Brasil's Cayman Islands branch, can only be redeemed after the 11th year, said the source, who declined to be quoted by name because terms of the sale are private. The sale could be completed as early as this week.

The securities encompass a loss-absorption clause in line with Basel III capital rules, the first of its kind among Latin American banks, the source noted. Subordinated debt ranks below senior debt for repayment in the event of default.

The offering comes amid reluctance from some investors in the Brazilian global bond market to buy perpetual debt, which tends to be traded less frequently than other type of debt and has underperformed relative to other types of bonds. Investors involved in the Banco do Brasil offering told Reuters that the bond is unlikely to price at yields below 9 percent.

"Subordinated and perpetual bonds in the region don't combine with tight yields," a Europe-based bond investor who is unlikely to participate in the sale told Reuters in the condition of anonymity. He expects the bond sale to price at yields "near the 9 percent-highs."

The Brasilia-based lender hired its investment-banking unit BB Securities, as well as those of BNP Paribas, Citigroup (C.N), HSBC Holdings (HSBA.L) and Standard Chartered (STAN.L) to manage the transaction.

Banco do Brasil is taking advantage of an improvement in global sentiment to tap bond markets and last week's sovereign bond offering by the Brazilian government that opened room for corporate issuers to borrow.

Rival Banco Bradesco (BBDC4.SA) sold $800 million of five-year debt at a yield of 4.50 percent. In June of last year, Itau Unibanco Holding (ITUB4.SA), Brazil's biggest private sector bank, sold $500 million of five-year debt to repay a similar amount of perpetual subordinated debt that was too expensive to service at the time.

(Reporting By Guillermo Parra-Bernal Editing by W Simon)