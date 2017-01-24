Activist investor Legion Partners Asset Management LLC, which reported a 6.3 percent stake in Banc of California Inc (BANC.N) on Tuesday, said the company should consider all strategic alternatives, including a sale.

Legion Partners said it had serious concerns with the lender's corporate governance and had lost confidence in its board.

This comes a day after Banc of California said its chief executive officer had resigned and that the board was undertaking a search to identify the best internal or external candidate to lead the company.

The board should immediately hire a nationally recognized independent financial adviser and form a special committee of independent directors to consider all strategic alternatives, Legion Partners said.

The investor said it may recommend candidates for election to the board and or candidates to act as CEO.

The bank is already being investigated by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, which has asked the company for certain documents related to an Oct. 18 press release and associated public statements.

Legion said it had bought the company's shares based on the belief that the shares were undervalued and represented an attractive investment opportunity.

Shares of Banc of California, which has a market value of about $726 million, were up 2 percent at $14.95 in morning trade.

Up to Monday's close, the stock had lost about 15.6 percent of its value this year.

