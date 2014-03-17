Fedex wins $2.35 billion U.S. defense contract: Pentagon
WASHINGTON Federal Express Corp was awarded a five-year $2.35 billion contract, the Pentagon said on Wednesday.
MILAN U.S. bank Goldman Sachs (GS.N) has a 2.116 percent stake in Italian cooperative lender Banco Popolare BAPO.MI, according to a filing posted on market watchdog Consob's website on Monday.
Investors in listed Italian companies have to notify the watchdog when their holding exceeds 2 percent.
(Reporting by Elisa Anzolin; writing by Francesca Landini)
WASHINGTON Lockheed Martin Corp is being awarded a $423 million U.S. defense contract for cost-plus-fixed-fee modification to a previously awarded low-rate initial production Lot 10 F-35 Lightning II aircraft, the Pentagon said on Wednesday.