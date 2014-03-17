Traders work on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange near the Goldman Sachs stall July 16, 2010. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

MILAN U.S. bank Goldman Sachs (GS.N) has a 2.116 percent stake in Italian cooperative lender Banco Popolare BAPO.MI, according to a filing posted on market watchdog Consob's website on Monday.

Investors in listed Italian companies have to notify the watchdog when their holding exceeds 2 percent.

